Fed's Powell says higher rates may be needed, will move 'carefully'

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday, nodding both to easing price pressures and the surprising overperformance of the US economy and promising to move “carefully” at upcoming meetings.

Mr Powell said Fed policymakers would proceed with care as they “decide whether to tighten further,” but also made clear that the central bank has not yet concluded that its benchmark interest rate is high enough to be sure that inflation returns to the 2 per cent target.

“It is the Fed’s job to bring inflation down to our 2 per cent goal, and we will do so,” Mr Powell said in a keynote address to the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. “We have tightened policy significantly over the past year. Although inflation has moved down from its peak - a welcome development - it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”

In that context, recent data has raised a new concern, he said.

“We are attentive to signs that the economy may not be cooling as expected,” with consumer spending “especially robust” and the housing sector possibly rebounding, Mr Powell said.

The economy continues to grow above trend, Mr Powell said, and if that continues “it could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.”

His remarks showed the Fed wrestling with conflicting signals from an economy where inflation has by some readings slowed a lot without much cost to the economy - a good outcome, but one that has raised the possibility that Fed policy is not restrictive enough to complete the job.

Unlike in last year’s speech at the closely watched annual conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - a terse warning of more tightening to come - Powell did not warn households of coming “pain” from further policy tightening. But neither did he signal that rate cuts were anywhere close, or nod as some policymakers have done to the need to adjust rates downward once inflation cools more sustainably.

‘Finger on the trigger’

Markets reacted by continuing to price in only a modest chance of a rate hike next month - less than 20 per cent, based on rate futures pricing - but an increasing likelihood of a rate hike at one of the Fed’s following two meetings - on Oct 31-Nov 1 and Dec 12-13 - with prices indicating a better-than-50 per cent chance of the policy rate ending the year in a 5.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent range.

“My main takeaway is that when it comes to another rate hike, the chair still very much has his finger on the trigger, even if it’s a bit less itchy than it was last year,” said Inflation Insights’ Omair Sharif.

It was difficult, Mr Powell said, to know with precision the degree to which the Fed’s current 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent benchmark interest rate had cleared the “neutral” rate of interest needed to slow the economy, and therefore hard to assess just where policy stands.

Mr Powell repeated what has become a standard Fed diagnosis of inflation progress - with a pandemic-era jump in goods inflation easing and a decline in housing inflation “in the pipeline,” but concern that continued consumer spending on a broad array of services and a tight labor market may make a return to 2 per cent difficult.