ExxonMobil to pump US$10m into new Singapore Energy Centre

SINGAPORE - ExxonMobil will contribute US$10 million over five years as the first founding industry partner for the new Singapore Energy Centre, in the oil and gas supermajor's first research and development partnership outside the US.

The investment was announced on Wednesday (Oct 31) at the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week 2018, about one year after ExxonMobil first agreed to become a founding member of the research centre.

The Singapore Energy Centre was officially launched on the same day by Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore. For a start, the joint research centre will focus on researching next-generation technologies - new forms of energy production, innovations in energy efficiency, energy conversion and storage, improving energy and water efficiency to name a few.

ExxonMobil's vice president and chief scientist, Vijay Swarup said: "The Singapore Energy Centre will serve as a focal point for close collaboration between universities and industry in exploring solutions for addressing the dual challenge of meeting society's growing energy needs while addressing the risks of climate change."

Gan Seow Kee, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific said: "ExxonMobil's participation … enhances our technological capabilities in the country, and complements our already strong manufacturing and commercial presence."

NTU's vice president for research, Professor Lam Khin Yong said: ""This joint centre will take ideas nurtured at the lab into industry, and also study the environmental impact of innovations, as well as business and economic models for its research projects."

Professor Chen Tsuhan, NUS Deputy President for Research and Technology said: "This strategic partnership will enable consortium members to identify issues of common interest to the industry and co-develop solutions with the two universities. This approach will bridge the gap between earlystage research and economic-centric applied research, both of which are needed for development of long-term sustainable energy solutions."