Europe’s economic laggards have become its leaders

Something extraordinary is happening to the European economy: Southern nations that nearly broke up the euro currency bloc during the financial crisis in 2012 are growing faster than Germany and other big countries that have long served as the region’s growth engines.

The dynamic is bolstering the economic health of the region and keeping the eurozone from slipping too far. In a reversal of fortunes, the laggards have become leaders. Greece, Spain and Portugal grew in 2023 more than twice as fast as the eurozone average. Italy was not far behind.

Just more than a decade ago, Southern Europe was the centre of an eurozone debt crisis that threatened to pull apart the bloc of countries that use the euro. It has taken years to recover from deep national recessions and multibillion-dollar international bailouts with tough austerity programmes. Since then, the same countries have worked to mend their finances, attracting investors, reviving growth and exports, and reversing record-high unemployment.

Now Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is dragging down the region’s fortunes. It has been struggling to pull itself out of a slump set off by soaring energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That was clear on April 30, when new data showed that economic output of the euro currency bloc grew 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 from the previous quarter, according to the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat. The eurozone economy shrank by 0.1 per cent in both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, a technical recession.

Germany, which accounts for one-quarter of the bloc’s economy, barely avoided a recession in the first quarter of 2024, growing 0.2 per cent. Spain and Portugal expanded more than three times that pace, showing that Europe’s economy continues to grow at two speeds.

How have Greece, Spain and Portugal pulled ahead?

After years of international bailouts and harsh austerity programmes, southern European countries made crucial changes that have attracted investors, revived growth and exports and reversed record-high unemployment.

Governments cut red tape and corporate taxes to stimulate business and pushed through changes to their once-rigid labour markets, including making it easier for employers to hire and fire workers and reducing the widespread use of temporary contracts. They moved to reduce sky-high debts and deficits, luring international pension and investment funds to start buying their sovereign debt again.

“These countries very much got their act together in the wake of the European crisis and are structurally more sound and more dynamic than they were before,” said Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding.

The southern countries also doubled down on their service economy – especially tourism, which has generated record revenues since the end of coronavirus restrictions. And they benefited from part of an €800 billion (S$1.16 trillion) stimulus package deployed by the European Union to help economies recover from the pandemic.

So what does the two-speed economy look like?

Greece’s economy grew about twice the eurozone average last year, buoyed by rising investment from multinational companies such as Microsoft and Pfizer, record tourism and investments in renewable energy.

In Portugal, where growth has been driven by construction and hospitality, the economy expanded 1.4 per cent in the first quarter when measured against the same quarter in 2023. The rate for Spain’s economy over the same period was even stronger, at 2.4 per cent.

In Italy, the conservative government has been restraining spending, and the country is exporting more technology and auto products while drawing in new foreign investment in the industrial sector. The economy there has roughly matched the eurozone’s overall growth rate, a marked improvement for a country long viewed as an economic drag.

“They are correcting their excesses, and they tightened their belts,” Mr Schmieding said of southern European economies. “They have shaped up after living beyond their means before the crisis, and as a result they are leaner, fitter and meaner.”