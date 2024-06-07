Europe has fallen behind US and China. Can it catch up?

LONDON – Europe’s share of the global economy is shrinking, and fears are deepening that the continent can no longer keep up with the United States and China.

“We are too small,” said former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta, who recently delivered a report on the future of the single market to the European Union.

“We are not very ambitious,” Mr Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, told The Financial Times. “Americans just work harder.”

“European businesses need to regain self-confidence,” Europe’s association of chambers of commerce declared.

The list of reasons for what has been called the “competitiveness crisis” goes on: The EU has too many regulations, and its leadership in Brussels has too little power. Financial markets are too fragmented; public and private investments are too low; companies are too small to compete on a global scale.

“Our organisation, decision-making and financing are designed for ‘the world of yesterday’ – pre-Covid, pre-Ukraine, pre-conflagration in the Middle East, pre-return of great power rivalry,” said Mr Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank who is heading a study of Europe’s competitiveness.

Cheap energy from Russia, cheap exports from China and a bedrock reliance on military protection by the US can no longer be taken for granted.

At the same time, Beijing and Washington are funnelling hundreds of billions of dollars into expanding their own semiconductor, alternative energy and electric-car industries, and upending the world’s free trade regime.

Private investment lags as well. Large corporations, for example, invested 60 per cent less in 2022 than their US counterparts, and grew at two-thirds the pace, according to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute. As for per-capita income, it is on average 27 per cent lower than in the US. And productivity growth is slower than in other major economies, while energy prices are much higher.

Mr Draghi’s report will not be released until after voters across the EU’s 27 states go to the polls this week to elect their parliamentary representatives.

But he has already declared that “radical change” is necessary. In his view, that means an enormous increase in joint spending, an overhaul of Europe’s higgledy-piggledy financing and regulations, and a consolidation of smaller companies.

The built-in challenges of getting more than two dozen countries to act as a single unit have sharpened in the face of rapid technological advancement, growing international conflicts and the increased use of national policies to steer business. Imagine if every state in the US had national sovereignty and there were only limited federal power to raise money to fund things like the military.

Europe has already taken some steps to keep up. Last year, the EU passed a Green Deal Industrial Plan to speed the energy transition, and this spring it proposed for the first time an industrial defence policy. But these efforts have been dwarfed by the resources that the US and China are employing.

The bloc “is set to fall far behind its ambitious energy transition targets for renewable energy, clean technology capacity and domestic supply chain investments”, the research firm Rystad Energy said in an analysis this week.

In Mr Draghi’s view, public and private investment in the EU needs to rise by an additional €500 billion (S$733 billion) a year on the digital and green transitions alone to keep pace.

Both his report and Mr Letta’s were ordered by the European Commission, the executive body of the EU, to help guide policymakers when they meet in the fall to draw up the bloc’s next five-year strategic plan.

There is still a sizeable contingent in Europe – and elsewhere – that prefers open markets and is suspicious of government interventions. But many of Europe’s top officials, political mandarins and business leaders are increasingly talking about the need for more aggressive collective action.