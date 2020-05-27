Euro zone economy to shrink between 8% and 12% in 2020: ECB chief

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the actual outcome would be between the "medium and "severe" scenarios.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the actual outcome would be between the "medium and "severe" scenarios.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
23 min ago

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - The euro zone economy is likely to shrink between 8 per cent and 12 per cent this year as it struggles to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday (May 27).

The ECB earlier said the economy could shrink by between 5 per cent and 12 per cent, but speaking in a youth dialogue, Lagarde said that the "mild" scenario is already outdated and the actual outcome would be between the "medium and "severe" scenarios.

 
 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content