Employees say medical benefits big push factor in joining SMEs: Prudential survey

Singapore - Employees view medical benefits as a big carrot for joining and staying with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) but many of these firms struggle to provide coverage, citing small size and high cost of group insurance.

Medical benefits cover both inpatient, hospitalisation expenses and outpatient bills at general practitioner (GP) clinics.

The findings were revealed in a poll commissioned by insurer Prudential Singapore and conducted by market researcher Milieu Insight. A total of 1,029 Singaporean SME employees and business owners were polled this month.

They are aged 18 and above, and work in SMEs with one to 200 employees.

The survey showed that not all SMEs provide medical benefits, with 13 per cent of respondents saying their employer falls under this category.

For SMEs with 10 or fewer employees, the figure doubles to 27 per cent.

SMEs are an important player in the Singapore economy, as they account for 99 per cent of businesses and employ 70 per cent of the workforce.

Under Singapore's Employment Act, an employee is entitled to 14 days' sick leave and 60 days' hospitalisation leave if he or she has worked six months or more.

There is no statutory requirement for employers to offer healthcare insurance. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said during a parliamentary discussion last year that employers may choose to provide such insurance as an employee benefit.

In the poll, nine in 10 respondents want their employers to provide healthcare coverage.

Some 60 per cent of respondents said they are more willing to join an SME that has medical benefits, while almost 40 per cent are more likely to stay on in a company with such perks.

Mr Dennis Tan, chief executive of Prudential Singapore, said employees are becoming more aware of their health and their need for insurance protection ever since the pandemic.

He added that an ageing workforce and rising healthcare costs are also prompting workers to value medical coverage more.

Having the necessary protection assures them that their healthcare needs will be taken care of, so they can focus on their work, he said.