EMA ties up with PSA International, Sembcorp to roll out storage systems for renewable energy

SINGAPORE - Solar is the most viable source of renewable energy for Singapore, but to fully exploit its green potential calls for the use of one game-changing technology.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has roped in two private sector partners, PSA International and Sembcorp Industries to help roll out on a commercial scale, the use of Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

ESS is akin to a large storage to capture un-used energy. On the one hand, an ESS can help mitigate the intermittency of solar, wind and other renewable sources. On the other, it allows power grid operators to defer capital-intensive capacity expansion.

All in, Singapore stands to bolster its energy resilience by tapping this technology.

The Business Times understands that details of EMA's partnership with PSA International and Sembcorp Industries are still being firmed up.

But EMA has said it seeks with these public-private partnerships to pilot use cases, design business models and facilitate regulatory and market approvals to operate ESS in Singapore.

The first two private sector partners are selected because they have access land space and infrastructure to support the deployment of at least 1 megawatt hour of energy storage on site.

EMA chief executive, Ngiam Shih Chun said: "ESS can play an important role in harnessing solar energy more effectively and maintaining a stable and reliable supply of energy."

PSA International's CEO for South-east Asia, Ong Kim Pong pointed out that "the electrification of port equipment, managing peak demand and optimising energy needs" are crucial to the journey to "becoming a fully sustainable green maritime port".

Sembcorp Industries' group president and CEO Neil McGregor said that ESS can help accelerate the use of renewable power in Singapore.

EMA has opened up applications for private sector players to come on board its latest ESS initiative.