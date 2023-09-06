Economists cut S’pore growth forecast to 1% as trade expected to slump further

SINGAPORE - Private sector economists expect the Singapore economy to weaken further compared with a prediction in June, but the pooled forecast of 1 per cent appears somewhat optimistic when cast against the actual 0.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) expansion posted in the second quarter.

The forecasters’ latest expectation of year-on-year GDP growth is lower than the anticipated 1.4 per cent in the June edition, according to the quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on Wednesday.

For 2024, the economic forecast remained unchanged at 2.5 per cent year on year in both the June and September surveys.

In a breakdown of key indicators, non-oil domestic exports posted the sharpest anticipated decline and is expected to fall by 10.5 per cent in the current forecast, down from minus 5.5 per cent in the June survey.

This is also reflected in the data for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than a fifth of the Singapore economy, as it is forecast to post a 4.4 per cent year-on-year decline, from minus 1.3 per cent in June and no growth in March.

Similarly, finance and insurance is expected to post a much smaller growth of 0.7 per cent year on year, from 1.3 per cent in the June forecast.

On the domestic front, while wholesale and retail trade edged higher to 1.3 per cent year on year, from 0.8 per cent, accommodation and food services noticeably softened to 8.8 per cent, after peaking at 10 per cent in the second quarter.

Private consumption remained fairly stable, dipping to 3.3 per cent year on year, from 3.5 per cent.

Inflation is forecast to ease, with the consumer price index posting a 4.7 per cent year-on-year change, from 5 per cent in the prior period, although core inflation stood unchanged at 4.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the forecast overall unemployment rate nudged lower, to 2 per cent from 2.1 per cent, whereas bank loans are expected to fall into negative territory to minus 2.6 per cent, down from a 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous survey.

Among corporate and financial indicators, the forecast for corporate profitability appeared less pessimistic, with two-thirds of the respondents expecting lower earnings, down from 77.8 per cent in the earlier forecast.

The remainder were evenly split between better or unchanged profitability, as was the case in the June survey.

A total of 22 economists and analysts who monitor the local economy responded to the MAS survey sent out on Aug 15.