From e-commerce to smart manufacturing: Growth areas in South-east Asia for investors to watch

Underpinned by long-term demographic and structural trends, South-east Asia has recorded strong growth in online spending. From 2016 to 2021, e-commerce sales in the region multiplied fivefold.

“This growth presents a bounty of potential investment opportunities across the digital economy ecosystem, from the entire logistics value chain to digital payment services and manufacturing,” says Ms Ecaterina Bigos, chief investment officer, Asia ex-Japan, AXA IM Core.

For example, in just a few years, Tokopedia has grown rapidly to become one of Indonesia's most visited websites, with over 90 million active users monthly as of 2023. This rise can be attributed to a combination of factors, including robust internet penetration, a growing middle class with increased disposable income and a young, tech-savvy population.

Tokopedia's story offers a snapshot of other dynamic digital economies in South-east Asia, which have witnessed a similar acceleration in recent years.

The popularity of e-commerce in South-east Asia was already evident pre-pandemic. The sector boomed during the global pandemic – accelerating forward at an altogether different pace as consumers were restricted from visiting brick-and-mortar retailers. Following the pandemic, it remained among the fastest-growing regions due to a relatively lower e-commerce penetration at 18 per cent, compared to China at 31 per cent and South Korea at 36 per cent. This figure for South-east Asia has the potential to grow to 23 per cent by 2027.

In particular, the Philippines and Malaysia enjoy the strongest online retail growth worldwide, expanding annually by about 25 per cent and 23 per cent in 2022, respectively.

Fintech, digital healthcare, smart manufacturing opportunities

With the continued accumulation of wealth and technological advancements, the region is witnessing rapid transformation across all industries, creating a dynamic investment landscape around the broader digital economy beyond e-commerce. For instance, increased connectivity is fuelling exciting opportunities within fintech and digital healthcare systems that address gaps in these markets.

“With limited access to traditional physical bank branches and banking services like credit cards, the unbanked and underbanked population in Asia has gone straight to fintech solutions for payments and wealth management,” says Ms Bigos.