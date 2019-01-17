Drop in Singapore non-oil exports deepens with surprise 8.5% fall in December

SINGAPORE - After a slight dip in November last year, Singapore's export growth fell 8.5 per cent in December from a year ago, as electronics and non-electronics shipments shrank.

Despite a Bloomberg poll of economists forecasting 2 per cent growth in December, after a 2.8 per cent drop in November, non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) ended 2018 on a negative note, figures released on Thursday (Jan 17) show.

Similar to the situation in November, the high base of comparison year on year, given high export numbers in the same period last year, had a part to play.

Although electronics exports finally saw growth of 4.3 per cent in November, they reversed course and contracted by 11.2 per cent in December. The biggest contributors to this slide were falls in shipments of personal computers, disk media products and diodes and transistors.

Non-electronic Nodx went down as well, by 7.4 per cent, accelerating from the 5.4 per cent drop in the month before. Contributing the most to this were drops in shipments of specialised machinery, pharmaceuticals and primary chemicals.

Exports to most of Singapore's top 10 markets declined in December also, except those to the United States and China, led by drops in shipments to Europe, South Korea and Malaysia.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's Nodx decreased by 5.7 per cent in December, following the previous month's 4.3 per cent decline.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the level of Nodx reached $14 billion in December as well, lower than $14.9 billion in the previous month.

Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted non-oil retained imports of intermediate goods rose by $0.1 billion - from $6.4 billion in the previous month to $6.5 billion.

Total trade increased by 1.6 per cent as well, after 7.4 per cent growth in November, due to a 6.1 per cent rise in total imports. Total exports declined 2.5 per cent.

Oil domestic exports dropped by 11.1 per cent in December, also compared to last year, after an 18.9 per cent expansion in the previous month. This was mainly due to lower sales to Malaysia, China and Indonesia.