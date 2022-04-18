Commentary

Despite challenges, S-E Asia businesses can ride momentum to go global

Wong Kee Joo
South-east Asia has seen a digital economic explosion over the past two years that is unparalleled anywhere in the world. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It has been a rough start to 2022. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 hit recovering economies hard, with many countries reimposing mobility restrictions, while ensuing supply disruptions and rising energy costs have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated.

Slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption also limited China's growth prospects. The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to moderate from 5.9 per cent last year to 4.4 per cent this year. That is half a percentage point lower for 2022 than in the October World Economic Outlook.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top