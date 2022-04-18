Despite challenges, S-E Asia businesses can ride momentum to go global

SINGAPORE - It has been a rough start to 2022. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 hit recovering economies hard, with many countries reimposing mobility restrictions, while ensuing supply disruptions and rising energy costs have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated.

Slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption also limited China's growth prospects. The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to moderate from 5.9 per cent last year to 4.4 per cent this year. That is half a percentage point lower for 2022 than in the October World Economic Outlook.