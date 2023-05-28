Debt-limit deal sets up tough battle for passage in Congress

WASHINGTON – Getting a US debt-limit deal is one thing. Overcoming entrenched political divisions and time-consuming procedural hurdles to pass the legislation before a June 5 default deadline is another challenge altogether.

The deal struck on Saturday night by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy offers a lot for the two parties not to like, from expanded work requirements for food stamps opposed by Democrats to higher spending levels than conservatives demanded.

With just over a week until the US risks running out of cash to pay its bills, the two leaders now must convince enough members of their respective parties that the agreement hashed out by a small group of negotiators is a better deal than the global economic consequences of default.

A time-consuming, last-minute revision or a failure on the House floor risks a market dive, as happened when the 2008 bank bailout legislation failed to pass.

McCarthy has said he would abide by a 72-hour rule to allow lawmakers to review legislation and is planning a House vote on Wednesday.

In the Senate, any one lawmaker can tie up legislation and force procedural votes. Utah Republican Mike Lee has already said he would do just that if he does not like spending levels in the bill.

That leaves little room for failure – or time for revisions – if Congress is to pass the legislation before June 5, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s revised X-date.

‘Severe Challenge’ to Pass House

Republican Patrick McHenry, one of McCarthy’s chief negotiators, acknowledged as much on Saturday, saying it would be a “severe challenge” to get the bill passed by the deadline.

Some House ultra-conservatives were agitating against the agreement almost as soon as it was announced. Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina called it “insanity” and Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina responded to the deal with an emoji of a face vomiting.

Still, there were early signs of openness to the deal from some on the GOP’s right flank. Representative Warren Davidson applauded “some impressive wins” but said he would wait to see the bill’s text before making up his mind.

While Biden and McCarthy are managing the clock, they also need to manage their party’s caucuses in each chamber.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell will be tasked with mobilising arm-twisters to convince the flanks.

But the deal ultimately belongs to Biden and McCarthy, who will have to cobble together a coalition of centrists to support it.