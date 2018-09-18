Cyber Security Agency, TNB Ventures launch industry call for new cyber-security solutions

SINGAPORE - The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and venture capital firm TNB Ventures have launched an industry call for innovative solutions to address specific cyber-security challenges, CSA announced on Tuesday (Sept 18).

The Cybersecurity Industry Call for Innovation invites industry solution providers to develop innovative solutions to so-called challenge statements formulated from the cyber-security needs of five participating organisations: Ascendas-Singbridge Group, PacificLight Power, Singapore LNG Corporation, SMRT Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings.

The challenge statements are divided into two categories: Advanced Protection and Detection - for solutions that help end-users avoid, defend against and detect cyber attacks; and Advanced Security Operations - for solutions that improve system management to reduce vulnerabilities.

The submission period for the call closes on Dec 18, 2018. Solution providers whose proposals are shortlisted will be invited to discuss their proposals with the participating organisations, and selected solutions may also be awarded with proof-of-concept funding of up to $500,000 under CSA's Co-innovation and Development Proof-of-Concept Scheme.

"The cyber-threat landscape is evolving rapidly," said CSA deputy chief executive of development Teo Chin Hock. "To build our cyber defences and at the same time grow the industry, innovation is important."

He added that CSA hopes the call will help the participating organisations strengthen their cyber resilience while also providing opportunities for solution providers to develop and commercialise cutting-edge solutions.

Mr Michael Yap, managing director of TNB Ventures, said: "Keeping our digital infrastructure safe from relentless and increasingly advanced cyber attacks is a challenge that requires the joint effort of all stakeholders involved. Through this initiative, we aim to provide greater opportunities for innovative solutions to be supported and adopted more widely."

Interested parties can visit https://www.tnb.vc/cybercall2018 to find more information on the industry call and the full challenge statements, and submit their proposals.