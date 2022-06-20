Cryptocurrency rout nowhere near the end, say analysts

There are no key prudential tools against uncontrolled capital flights from crypto and digital asset valuation death spirals. PHOTO: REUTERS
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Blow after blow, a continuous string of bad news for cryptocurrencies in the past week brought digital asset darling Bitcoin to its knees over the weekend, and observers say the end is not yet near despite a rebound in prices.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, on Monday (June 20) rebounded to hover at the US$20,000 (S$27,743) mark, up from this year's low of US$17,592.78 on Saturday (June 18). The digital asset now makes up about 43 per cent of crypto's total market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top