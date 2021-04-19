Covid-19 pandemic spurs growing interest in medical technology in S'pore

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic has spurred many firms and sectors to transform themselves digitally, and even the healthcare sector with its high degree of human touch is not exempt.

The interest in medical technology, or medtech, has grown markedly over the past year, industry experts said.

This trend is only set to continue, as technology offers more efficient and convenient ways of accessing healthcare.

There were around 300 home-grown medtech companies last year, more than double that of 2014, noted Enterprise Singapore (ESG). More than half were start-ups.

ESG deputy chief executive Ted Tan said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has tested the global healthcare system and accelerated the need for the healthcare sector in Singapore to transform to meet the new demands today."

He cited teleconsultations, which are becoming more widespread as patients seek treatment online.

More doctors and users have signed up to use telehealth platform Doctor Anywhere, which allows users to consult a doctor through video on an app, with medication delivered to them within a few hours.

The number of users on the platform has increased by three- to four-fold since the end of January last year, he added.

Doctor Anywhere raised US$27 million (S$36 million) in a second round of investment funding last year and will expand regionally.

Mr Tan said: "Similarly, traditional bricks-and-mortar healthcare players are beginning to embrace the new era of telemedicine."

More than 50 GP clinics have come on board to partner teleconsultation providers under an initiative last year supported by ESG and other agencies.

Besides apps, healthcare firms are also using digital tools to improve productivity.

Mr Tan noted that some dental companies are adopting digital tools such as intra-oral scanners to provide a more comprehensive diagnosis for patients and a shorter treatment time.

ESG has supported over 60 dental companies in the past year to adopt such digital solutions.

"Others are capitalising on data and new technologies to capture opportunities, such as in the management of mental health and detection of diseases," Mr Tan added.

Incubator NSG Biolabs has also seen the biotechnology sector in Singapore growing fast with new firms emerging and existing ones expanding.

The co-working lab and office space has 21 firms on its premises here, which is the third site in a global network that includes China and America.

German medtech firm Siemens Healthineers also saw interest in the sector grow during the pandemic, with the need for test kits and telehealth solutions.

Mr Fabrice Leguet, the firm's managing director and president for South-east Asia, said: "Beyond the pandemic, there is a strong role for medical technology to evolve and meet the needs of ageing populations and the rise of non-communicable diseases across the globe.

"Early detection and ongoing monitoring to prevent escalation of medical conditions is crucial to keep healthcare accessible and sustainable in the near future."

The firm provides digital solutions that allows for remote monitoring of patients and servicing of medical systems remotely.

It also has solutions that assist radiologists by using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse chest images.

Mr Leguet said: "Digitalisation and AI are likely to be key enablers in bringing new innovations and helping healthcare providers enhance the overall patient experience, with better outcomes and an overall reduction in the cost of care.

"We foresee that medical technology would play an increasingly important role in managing the backlog of non-chronic illnesses that have been somewhat neglected due to the epidemic in the near future.

"More will need to be done to accurately and efficiently diagnose and manage chronic illnesses so as to prevent increasing the burden on healthcare systems."