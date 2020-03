LONDON (AFP) - The Bank of England cut its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1 per cent from 0.25 per cent on Thursday (March 19), in a move aimed at stemming the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came only eight days after the BoE had already slashed borrowing costs to 0.25 per cent from 0.50 per cent, also in an emergency move triggered by Covid-19.