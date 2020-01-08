Construction demand in Singapore expected to stay strong this year after rising 9.5% in 2019

SINGAPORE - Construction demand is expected to remain strong this year spurred by a sustained recovery in public sector building demand amid economic headwinds and global geopolitical uncertainty.

Total construction demand, which is the value of construction contracts to be awarded, is expected to range between $28 million and $33 million this year, led by public sector building projects including public housing, as well as private sector projects such as the continued redevelopment of en bloc residential sites and berth facilities at Jurong Port and Tanjong Pagar Terminal.

"Despite the economic headwinds and global uncertainties, we remain optimistic about the construction demand in the coming years," Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower said at the BCA-Redas built environment and property prospects seminar on Wednesday morning (Jan 8).

"Beyond 2020, we see construction demand strengthening further...supported by major developments such as Changi Airport Terminal 5, developments at Jurong Lake District, the expansion of the two integrated resorts at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa and new MRT lines such as the Cross Island line," he said.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) projects construction demand to come in between $27 billion and $34 billion a year from 2021 to 2022, and between $28 billion and $35 billion a year from 2023 to 2024.

Last year, some $33.4 billion worth of projects were awarded, 9.5 per cent more than in 2018 and slightly higher than the upper end of the $27 billion-$32 billion forecast range.

This came as the private sector saw unexpectedly higher construction demand in 2019, driven by the construction of new petrochemical facilities and demand from enbloc residential projects.

Public construction demand also grew last year with industrial and institutional building projects in the Punggol Digital District, and strong demand for major civil engineering projects.