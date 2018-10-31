Clean energy to boost business spending by $180m a year, add 1,000 professional jobs: Masagos

SINGAPORE - New investments in Singapore's fast-growing clean energy industry will lift business spending by $180 million annually and create about 1,000 professional jobs, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkifli said on Wednesday (Oct 31).

Speaking at the opening of Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Mr Masagos pointed out that the clean energy industry will add as many as 2.2 million jobs in South-east Asia by 2030, up from about 600,000 in 2016.

ACES is an event held in conjunction with Singapore International Energy Week.

Singapore has an ambitious target to increase the adoption of solar energy to 350 megawatt peak (MWp) by 2020, and to one gigawatt peak beyond 2020.

The minister highlighted two major advances in pushing for floating solar farms, which will help overcome the challenge of scaling up solar power generation in land-scarce Singapore.

The first is an initiative led by the Economic Development Board (EDB) to kick off a feasibility study for a 100 megawatt peak (MWp) floating solar farm at Kranji Reservoir. The EDB has launched a request for information for this feasibility study.

The second involves the commercial deployment of Singapore's first large-scale floating solar farm.

PUB, the national water agency will launch next year the tender for this 50 MWp solar farm at Tengeh Reservoir. The Tengeh floating solar farm will be deployed in the next three years.