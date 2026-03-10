China’s exports turbocharge into 2026 before Middle East war broke out

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Exports grew 21.8 per cent in the January-February period, up sharply from the 6.6 per cent increase recorded in December.

BEIJING - China’s export growth quickened in the January-February period, customs data showed on March 10, keeping the world’s second-largest economy on track to top its record US$1.2 trillion (S$1.5 trillion) trade surplus over the course of 2026.

Outbound shipments from Asia’s powerhouse grew 21.8 per cent in US dollar terms in the January-February period, up sharply from the 6.6 per cent increase recorded in December and blowing past the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 7.1 per cent growth.

China’s trade surplus came in at US$213.6 billion, the data showed, far exceeding the US$169.21 billion recorded in the same period in 2025. Economists had forecast a trade gap of US$179.6 billion in the poll.

China’s imports increased 19.8 per cent in January-February, well above the 5.7 per cent gain in December.

China publishes combined trade figures for January and February to smooth out distortions caused by the irregular timing of the Lunar New Year holiday. Single-month data for the period is due later in March.

US President Donald Trump’s renewed 2025 tariff war barely dented China’s industrial momentum, with manufacturers redirecting their exports to South-east Asia, Africa and Latin America to blunt the impact of losing US demand.

The strong start to the year means China’s sales abroad were still gaining momentum before the Iran war broke out on Feb 28. The escalating crisis in the Middle East now poses new risks for the world’s largest exporter as the economic fallout from the war spreads outside the region.

Already, the world’s largest container carriers are rerouting ships to avoid the Persian Gulf, while major e-commerce platforms are warning of longer delivery times to the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s energy exports transit, remains all but closed.

The first official trade figures for the year come just weeks before a summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump to discuss their tariff truce.

China’s export boom in 2025 generated a record US$1.2 trillion trade surplus despite the tariff war with the US, helping the economy overcome a domestic slowdown. But such growth will be harder to sustain in an era of rising protectionism across the world.

More governments are now weighing trade restrictions similar to Washington’s, worried that China’s industrial overcapacity and deflation are pushing excess goods into global markets and threatening their own manufacturing sectors.

Premier Li Qiang announced last week that China would seek an economic growth target of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent for 2026, down from 5 per cent in 2025, which was met largely through a one-fifth surge in its trade surplus.

Although policymakers pledged a “notable” increase in household consumption in the government’s next five-year plan, economists are sceptical that Beijing will move away from its reliance on exports any time soon, as the strategy document offered few specifics to bolster expectations for robust demand-side reform.

Mr Trump is expected to visit Beijing later in March for a highly anticipated leaders’ summit, but hopes for a meaningful truce between the two superpowers remain low, with both sides appearing ready to resume their trade war if necessary. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG