China will set lower growth target for 2026 as economy slows, SCMP says

– China will set a lower economic growth target range for 2026 than 2025, the South China Morning Post reported, reflecting mounting signs that activity will continue to slow.

The growth target will be 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent in 2026, the newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources briefed on the matter. That’s down from a goal of “around 5 per cent” in 2025.

The target was likely agreed in December at a major planning conference in Beijing, but will not be officially released until the National People’s Congress meets in March.

China’s gross domestic product expanded 5 per cent in 2025, data released last week showed, with record exports compensating for cooling private consumption and an unprecedented drop in investment. That lopsided growth model is expected to be harder to sustain in an era of rising protectionism across the world.

Net exports contributed a third of economic growth in 2025, the statistics bureau said, the highest level since 1997. That uneven growth pattern will likely persist in 2026 because Beijing is unlikely to unleash massive stimulus as it continues to battle risks tied to local government debt. BLOOMBERG