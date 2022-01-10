China venture funding hits record $177 billion in 2021 despite crackdown

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - When China's government launched a sweeping crackdown on the technology industry over the summer, panicky venture capital investors stopped writing checks and start-up valuations began to plummet. It looked like the country's historic innovation boom was over.

Then a strange thing happened: In just a matter of weeks, the start-up machine kicked back into gear. In fact, venture capital investments in China reached US$130.6 billion (S$177 billion) for 2021, according to the research firm Preqin. That set a new record for the country - about 50 per cent higher than the US$86.7 billion total the year before.

The performance is stunning given the devastation wrought on the industry's marquee players. Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, ByteDance and ride-hailing provider Didi Global were all battered in turn over the past few months.

The entire online tutoring sector, once a hot spot for venture dollars, was forced to turn non-profit. Yet entrepreneurs and venture firms pivoted to new opportunities with startling speed.

They've turned away from softer Internet businesses and toward hard-core technologies like semiconductors, robotics and enterprise software. The amount of money going into biotechnology hit US$14.1 billion last year, up tenfold from 2016.

"Investors' appetite for China tech remains intact. What has changed, however, is where they park their money," says Jiang Jingjing, a lawyer who specializes in fundraisings at King & Wood Mallesons in Hong Kong. "It has become quite clear that more and more funding has flowed to start-ups with cutting-edge technology."

China is still well behind Silicon Valley in venture investing overall. The US reached its own new record of US$296.6 billion last year, more than twice the total for the Asian country.

But in certain fundamental technologies, China has already surpassed the US. For example, Chinese chipmakers, integrated circuit designers and other semiconductor start-ups received US$8.8 billion in funding last year, more than six times the US$1.3 billion invested in comparable companies in the US, according to Preqin data.

While President Joe Biden has been desperate to lift US semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, Chinese chip start-ups have been overwhelmed by funding offers.

"In China right now, it's getting crazy," says Yong Luo, a former Intel engineer who raised money for a new semiconductor start-up, though he's probably two years from generating revenue. "The chip sector is really hot."

This is almost precisely how President Xi Jinping's central planners would have imagined it in their five-year plans. The Communist Party has decried the corrupting influence of games (Tencent) and online videos (ByteDance), while pushing for more resources to be allocated to fundamental research.

That shift is aimed at helping reduce the country's dependence on US suppliers - a top priority for Xi's administration after American blacklistings hit key players like Huawei Technologies and SenseTime Group.

In its latest five-year economic blueprint unveiled in March, Beijing sketched out plans to boost national R&D spending by more than 7 per cent annually and singled out seven technological fields in which it hopes to achieve "major breakthroughs". They include space exploration, brain science and quantum information - all sectors where American firms now hold sway.

The Chinese government is also making big bets on emerging technologies like hydrogen vehicles and biotechnology, while working to help its semiconductor industry narrow the gap with the likes of Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.