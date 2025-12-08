China’s trade surplus tops US$1 trillion for first time in any year after exports rebound

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BEIJING – China’s exports rebounded in November after an unexpected drop the previous month, pushing the trade surplus past US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) for the first time in any year.

Exports rose 5.9 per cent from a year earlier, higher than the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists for 4 per cent. Imports climbed only 1.9 per cent, bringing the surplus for the month to US$112 billion.

The milestone reached by China’s surplus follows the recent de-escalation of tensions with the Trump administration, and will draw scrutiny from trading partners that are having to contend with pressure on their domestic industries from a flood of cheaper goods.

It also underscores how Beijing is struggling to rebalance the economy away from its dependence on demand abroad, with net exports accounting for almost a third of economic growth in 2025.

Mr Lynn Song, chief Greater China economist at ING Bank, said the rebounds in shipments to the European Union and Japan were “perhaps a little surprising”.

“The November export data came in a little stronger than expected, despite a further deceleration of exports to the US,” Mr Song said.

Shipments overseas have boomed for much of 2025, in spite of US President Donald Trump’s launch of a trade war early in 2025. The world’s second-biggest economy has emerged largely unscathed from the stand-off, as it delivered more goods to markets other than the US.

Exports to the EU expanded almost 15 per cent in November – the fastest since July 2022 – with sales to France, Germany and Italy all seeing double-digit growth. Shipments to Africa surged nearly 28 per cent, while those to ASEAN gained only 8.4 per cent, the least since February.

Bloomberg Economics analyst David Qu said: “November’s stronger-than-expected export growth demonstrates the resilience and competitiveness of China’s exporters, but the headwinds should not be overlooked. Exports – a major growth engine in the past – now face persistent uncertainty, and their support for the economy may continue to weaken.”

Foreign demand has been the one consistent driver of Chinese growth, helping compensate for lacklustre private consumption at home and the prolonged slump in the housing market.

But the trade picture has become increasingly unbalanced, with China’s weak demand and increasingly innovative firms slashing demand for imports.

The historic trade surplus will help boost growth in gross domestic product after months of deterioration in the economy. Retail sales are coming off their longest stretch of slowdowns since 2021 while investment just shrank by a record amount.

Although the Chinese economy is expanding at a slower pace in the last quarter of 2025, its strong performance earlier in the year means the official growth target of around 5 per cent is likely within reach. BLOOMBERG