BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised up by 2.1 per cent to 91.93 trillion yuan (S$17.8 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday (Nov 22).

The changes will not have a significant influence on the calculation for the 2019 GDP growth rate, the statement said.

China routinely revises its annual GDP data.