China retail sales weaken to worst outside Covid as growth slows

BEIJING - China’s retail sales growth was the weakest since the crash caused by Covid while investment slumped further, underlining growing risks to the economy after several months of deterioration.

Retail sales rose just 1.3 per cent in November from a year ago – the slowest figures on record, outside the pandemic. That was worse than every estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, whose median forecast was for the growth pace to stay at 2.9 per cent for a second month.

Industrial production climbed 4.8 per cent, down from 4.9 per cent in the previous month. Fixed-asset investment shrank 2.6 per cent in the first 11 months of 2025 as property investment continued to crater. The urban unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.1 per cent.

“The economy faced a number of challenges” in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. “There were many external instabilities and uncertainties, and domestic demand was insufficient.”

China’s inability to revive consumer spending is exposing the economy to risks abroad, after it relied on foreign demand to propel growth despite the tariff war unleashed by US President Donald Trump. Exports are broadly forecast to slow next year after a surprisingly strong 2025, as protectionism spreads and trade tensions intensify with countries beyond the United States.

China will adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies, keep expanding domestic demand and optimize supply, the NBS said.

Weak consumer and business demand at home has haunted the world’s No. 2 economy for several years, resulting in entrenched deflation that’s hurting profits and wages. Signs abound that the worse is yet to come, with loan growth caught in a slowdown and a sharp and puzzling slump in investment in recent months.

The slowdown in November’s consumption growth was likely caused in part by a weakening in car sales and an earlier-than-usual start of the Singles’ Day promotions. That calendar shift meant some demand moved into October, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Lisheng Wang wrote before the data release.

Retail sales also suffered from unfavourable statistical effects. China began rolling out consumer product subsidies in late 2024, creating a high base of comparison.

At key economic meetings held last week, China’s top leaders listed boosting domestic demand as the top priority in the new year, signaling vigilance against uncertainties in foreign trade. Despite a pledge to maintain policies supportive of growth, no aggressive measures appear to be on the cards for now.

“The contraction of real estate activities and the slowdown of retail sales have been moving in tandem,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

“Both are cooling more rapidly in the recent months,” he said. “This trend is against the leadership’s message of boosting domestic demand. The authorities will need to do something in 2026, and any policy measure has to be ground breaking and holistic rather than piece meals and short-lived.” BLOOMBERG