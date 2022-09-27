China may start easing Covid restrictions by end-October; S'pore, Hong Kong to benefit: Observer

SINGAPORE - China may start easing its Covid-19 restrictions by end-October after the Communist Party of China holds its 20th National Congress on Oct 16 in Beijing, said Mr Cheah Cheng Hye, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Hong Kong-listed Value Partners Group, one of Asia's largest independent asset management firms with a Greater China focus.

This will be much earlier than what the market expects, but if accurate, "my minority view is this will be very good news for China stocks and bonds", he said.