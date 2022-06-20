China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected

The one-year loan prime rate was kept at 3.70 per cent, and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.45 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
51 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans steady at its June fixing on Monday (June 20), matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70 per cent, and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.45 per cent.

About 90 per cent of traders and analysts in a Reuters survey last week expected China to keep both rates unchanged, as global central bank tightening limits room for policy manoeuvre to arrest an economic slowdown.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

