China factory activity expands despite Iran war pressures

Sectors buoyed by higher prices for oil, metals and chips are thriving while the rest suffer from rising raw material costs.

BEIJING – China’s factory activity climbed in April even as disruptions to supply chains and rising input costs caused by the Iran war reverberate around the world.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slipped to 50.3 from 50.4 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on April 30. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 50.1, slightly above the threshold that separates contraction from growth.

In further evidence of resilience, a private gauge of factory activity at export-oriented firms improved far more than forecast in April. The RatingDog China manufacturing PMI jumped to 52.2 in April from 50.8 in March, according to a statement released on April 30.

While the economy has got off to a strong start in 2026, Chinese factories have been jolted by the spiking oil prices stemming from the war. At the same time, Beijing’s strategic oil reserves and investments in renewable energy are cushioning the fallout from the conflict on the broader economy.

Trade volumes have held up well so far, with the flow of containers through Chinese ports mostly exceeding 2025’s record levels despite slowing in weekly terms at the end of April. Though export growth weakened in March, global demand linked to artificial intelligence has helped buoy shipments.

Even so, disparities are becoming more apparent as sectors buoyed by higher prices for oil, metals and chips are thriving while the rest suffer from rising raw material costs. The Chinese industrial hub of Guangdong, for example, has seen some electricity prices almost double due in part to constraints on the supply of natural gas from the Middle East.

And in a sign that domestic demand is coming under more strain, the non-manufacturing measure of activity in construction and services fell more than forecast to 49.4 in April from 50.1 in March, the statistics office said.

Investors are closely watching US President Donald Trump’s much anticipated visit to Beijing that is slated to kick off from May 14 for any further signs on tariffs as well as trade and investment deals.

The United States and China have taken a series of actions against each other including sanctions and investment curbs as the two sides jostle for position ahead of the leaders’ summit. BLOOMBERG