China extends outbound investment curbs to individual investors

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The shift potentially raises compliance hurdles for tech founders and even ordinary stock investors.

BEIJING – China has expanded its outbound investment regulations to explicitly cover individual investors for the first time, a shift that potentially raises compliance hurdles for tech founders and even ordinary stock investors.

The new rules, released on June 1 by China’s cabinet, broadened the definition of “investors” to include individual residents. The move marks a departure from existing frameworks that focused primarily on overseas corporate investments, bringing financial activities that have long operated in a legal gray area under closer scrutiny.

Under the previous system, Chinese firms seeking to invest abroad required outbound direct investment approval from multiple government agencies, but the rules did not explicitly apply to individuals. This left individual overseas investment activities in an “ambiguous state,” said Wang Zhiyi, founder of the research firm Shanghai Fangchang Information Development Co.

“Strictly speaking, China has long lacked a systematic institutional framework for outbound direct investment by individual domestic residents,” Wang said.

For years, Chinese entrepreneurs and wealthy individuals have moved capital abroad by setting up offshore entities, funneling money into foreign acquisitions, overseas property and stakes in companies outside China. Those arrangements are now likely to face tighter scrutiny.

Gene Ma, head of China Research at the Institute of International Finance, said a related concern is the offshore capital raised by China-linked companies through so-called “red-chip” structures. Under that arrangement, an offshore entity holds China-based assets, a setup that has long allowed domestic startups to raise foreign venture capital and list in New York or Hong Kong.

“The capital subsequently raised through offshore IPOs is not necessarily repatriated, but is instead retained overseas, creating a massive external capital loop,” Ma said. “By bringing individuals into the regulatory framework, China hopes to better manage this situation.”

The new regulation does not spell out how individual outbound investment will be supervised. Instead, it says specific measures will be drawn up later by government departments responsible for investment and commerce.

The State Council Information Office didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

The regulatory overhaul comes as Beijing grows increasingly concerned about unregulated capital outflows. Chinese individuals, companies and financial institutions moved an estimated $807 billion out of the country last year, the highest on record, according to the IIF.

Within those figures, outflows into equities rose 67% to $208 billion, while bond outflows climbed 75% to $153 billion. By contrast, ODI fell unexpectedly to $157 billion, weighed down by tariff pressures, geopolitical uncertainties and a sharp contraction in intra-company lending, the IIF said in a report last month. The organization didn’t break down the amounts between individual and institutional investors.

The inclusion of individual investors has sparked confusion and debate over what the rules could mean for Chinese residents holding overseas stocks.

While some analysts believe the regulation is meant to steer investors to legal pathways, Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University, warned the it could be used to restrict retail capital.

“In my view, the new regulation could potentially shut the door on Chinese investors buying foreign stocks,” Gao said, noting that the regulation states it applies to investments made in financial markets outside China.

That warning aligns with Beijing’s broader efforts to seal off unauthorized investment channels. Last month, China launched its most forceful crackdown yet on illicit cross-border stock trading to stem capital outflows, penalizing Futu Holdings Ltd., UP Fintech Holding Ltd.’s Tiger Brokers and Longbridge Securities Ltd for operating on the mainland without a license.

Restrictions like the recent crackdown on offshore brokerage platforms are “intended to continue – and potentially expand – under the new regulation,” Gao added.

Chinese citizens moving money overseas have for years played a game of cat and mouse with regulators, bound by an official annual foreign exchange limit of $50,000 per person. To bypass this, some have turned to alternative networks, including underground banks and cryptocurrency.

Wang at Shanghai Fangchang Information Development Co. expect regulators to maintain tight restrictions on those gray channels while expanding regulated routes. These include the Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor initiatives.

“Residents’ demand for cross-border asset allocation will not disappear,” Wang said, “but policy is more inclined to accommodate this demand through channels that are licensed, quota-controlled, regulated.” bloomberg