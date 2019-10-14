China exports and imports worse than expected in September

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's exports and imports shrank more than expected in September, as existing US tariffs and the ongoing slowdown in global trade combined to undercut demand.

Exports decreased 0.7 per cent in yuan terms from a year earlier, while imports declined 6.2 per cent, the customs administration said on Monday (Oct 14). Economists had forecast that exports would rise 1.5 per cent while imports would shrink by 2.3 per cent. Dollar values have not yet been released.

The weak exports add pressure on the already deteriorating economy, which is expected to have grown at the slowest pace in the third quarter in almost thirty years. Gross domestic product expanded 6.1 per cent in the three months to September, according to estimates ahead of data due on Friday

Nevertheless, some stabilization may be ahead, as US and Chinese negotiators came to a "phase one" agreement on trade last week that pauses US tariff increases in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of agricultural goods

Before the deal announced over the weekend, Oxford Economics forecast that the worst is still to come for US-China trade, which has already fallen 20 per cent. "Bilateral trade has already been hit hard and is likely to decline considerably further, especially if tariffs are extended to more goods as threatened," according to the report before the data from economist Adam Slater

"The decline was not entirely due to the trade tension," said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. Ltd in Hong Kong. "The tech cycle has not been supportive. I don't think the phase one deal will change the trade outlook materially."

The continued slowdown in imports indicates that domestic demand is weakening. This will be damaging for the global economy, which is already facing weakening trade demand.