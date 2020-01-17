China economy grew 6.1% in 2019, slowest in 29 years amid trade war with US

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - China's economy weakened to its slowest pace in nearly three decades in 2019 as weaker domestic demand amid a bruising trade war with the United States took their toll, official data showed on Friday (Jan 17).

More stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert sharper slowdown.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 6.1 per cent last year, its worst performance since 1990, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The figure is line with forecasts by analysts and is within Beijing's official target of 6.0-6.5 per cent. But last year's growth was down from 6.6 per cent in 2018.

While China's economy had been gradually losing steam over the first three quarters, growth stabilised at 6.0 per cent in the last three months of 2019 - the same pace as in the third quarter, according to the NBS.

Ning Jizhe, commissioner of China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said China's economy generally sustained a stable momentum of growth in 2019.

"However, we should also be aware that the global economic and trade growth is slowing down," he said at a news conference.

He added that there were more sources of instability and risk, with the economy facing "mounting downward pressure".

Policy sources have told Reuters that Beijing plans to set a lower economic growth target of around 6 per cent this year from last year's 6-6.5 per cent, relying on increased infrastructure spending to ward off a sharper slowdown.