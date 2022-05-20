China banks cut key rate by record to boost ailing economy

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese banks cut a key interest rate for long-term loans by a record amount, a move that would reduce mortgage costs and may boost weak loan demand amid a property slump and Covid-19 lockdowns.

The five-year loan prime rate (LPR), a reference for home mortgages, was lowered to 4.45 per cent from 4.6 per cent, down by the most since a revamp of the rate in 2019, according to a statement by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday (May 20). A majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a cut by five to 10 basis points.

The cut comes after the PBOC earlier reduced the floor on the rate for new mortgages on Sunday in an attempt to spur demand for new loans, which dropped in April.

The LPRs are based on interest rates that 18 banks offer their best customers, and were last reduced in January following a cut in the PBOC's policy loan rates.

While the central bank kept rates unchanged on May 16, banks' funding costs have come down in recent weeks, giving them scope to lower rates.

The reduction in loan rates would help reduce businesses' and consumers' borrowing costs and may boost demand for loans and support economic activity. The economy has taken a heavy hit from measures to contain the worst Covid-19 outbreak since early 2020 and an ongoing property market slump also curbed borrowing, with loan growth weakening sharply in April to the worst level in almost five years.

The one-year LPR - the de facto benchmark lending rate - was kept unchanged at 3.7 per cent. The majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a cut of either five or 10 basis points.

"The cut in the five-year LPR rate reflects the focus on supporting the property sector, in line with the recent relaxation measures," said Ms Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

She added that the rates market "is unlikely to take the unchanged one-year LPR as a disappointment" as the money market has been functioning smoothly and a cut probably was not needed.

A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese real estate developers gained as much as 1.4 per cent after the decision.