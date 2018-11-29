Changi Airport passenger traffic up 4.3% in October

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport handled 5.38 million passengers last month, a 4.3 per cent increase from a year ago.

Aircraft movements were 3.2 per cent higher, with 32,800 landings and take-offs, while airfreight throughput grew 2.1 per cent to 190,000 tonnes, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release on Thursday (Nov 29).

For the month of October, all regions registered growth, with European traffic increasing 15 per cent, boosted by travel to Britain and Germany.

Traffic to and from the United States rose 28 per cent, although that increase was against a relatively smaller base, CAG said.

Separately, Changi's top destinations, such as Denpasar, London and Melbourne, similarly recorded double-digit growth.

In October, Garuda Indonesia began four-times-a-week services to Belitung, a new city link for Singapore, while Air India Express started operating the same to Bangalore. Connectivity to the US was strengthened, with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and United Airlines offering seven more services to Los Angeles and San Francisco respectively. SIA and Air New Zealand also jointly launched a third daily service to Auckland from Oct 28.

As at Nov 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 400 cities worldwide. With more than 7,200 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 80 seconds, CAG said.