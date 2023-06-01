Calls grow from Fed officials to 'skip' a rate hike

WASHINGTON - Two senior Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday that they may support skipping an interest-rate hike in June to give the Fed more time to assess the health of the US economy.

The US central bank has raised interest rates 10 times since it began an aggressive campaign last year to bring inflation back down to its long-run target of 2 per cent.

“Skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the Committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming,” Fed governor Philip Jefferson told a conference in Washington in prepared remarks.

He added that “a decision to hold our policy rate constant at a coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle.”

Mr Jefferson, who President Joe Biden recently nominated for the vacant number two spot at the US central bank, is one of only 11 Fed members with a vote on the powerful Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC).

‘Skip’ don’t ‘pause’

While there has been broad agreement over previous rate hikes, Fed officials are now publicly divided on the best path forward at the next FOMC meeting on June 13-14.

Some voting members continue to support another hike, while others are coming out in support of holding rates where they are.

Shortly after Jefferson’s speech had concluded, another voting FOMC member said he believed the Fed shouldn’t be rushing into another rate hike in June.

“I am in the camp increasingly coming into this meeting thinking that we really should skip not pause – I don’t like the word ‘pause’ – but skip an increase,” Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker told a conference in the city.

“I’m not saying that we’re not going to continue to tighten – let me be very clear on this – but I think we can take a bit of a skip for a meeting,” he added.

Recent data suggests the US economy has begun to slow, although inflation remains elevated.