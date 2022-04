SINGAPORE - The price of the popular 95-octane petrol is hovering at $3 per litre, above the $2.50 levels last December. At the same time, passenger electric vehicles (EVs) are set to become cheaper from next month as more powerful models come under Category A.

The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) in the latest tender is $72,996 - 35 per cent lower than the Category B COE ($98,389).