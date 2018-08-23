Businesses must switch to CorpPass for online government transactions from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - From Sept 1, CorpPass will be the only login method for businesses to transact with more than 140 government digital services, replacing other means such as SingPass and EASY (E-Services Authorisation System).

CorpPass, short for Singapore Corporate Access, is a corporate digital identity for businesses and other entities such as non-profit organisations and associations to conduct online transactions with government agencies like the Central Provident Fund (CPF), Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Following its launch in September 2016, more than 90 per cent of businesses are now using CorpPass to transact with government digital services, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said in announcing the move on Thursday (Aug 23).

GovTech chief executive Kok Ping Soon said in a media release, "We are heartened by the industry's participation in the development of CorpPass as they play an important role in the Government's digitalisation efforts. We thank businesses which have started using CorpPass, and strongly urge those who have not to do so right away. We will continue to strengthen integration with more government agencies and work closely with industry partners."

GovTech said CorpPass supports Singapore's Smart Nation objectives and the Government's aim to create secure and reliable digital services for citizens and businesses as spelt out in the Digital Government Blueprint.

Outlining the key advantages to using CorpPass, GovTech said it enhances "cyber hygiene" with employees no longer using SingPass to transact on their company's behalf, leading to some sharing their SingPass details with one another.

CorpPass also gives companies greater convenience, control and flexibility by providing a single platform to authorise and manage their employees' access to government digital services.

Industry partners, such as the Singapore National Employers Federation, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), have been promoting CorpPass to their members.

Mr Victor Mills, SICC chief executive, said he welcomed the move to CorpPass "because it helps employees separate personal matters that are managed by their SingPass from work."

For more information on CorpPass, users can visit www.corppass.gov.sg, email support@corppass.gov.sg or visit a CorpPass Business Centre at Revenue House or HDB Hub.