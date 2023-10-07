Blowout US job growth pokes hole in Fed's cooldown narrative

WASHINGTON - US employers in September turned their back on Federal Reserve officials who have been expecting job growth to cool, adding 336,000 positions in a return to the fevered hiring seen during the coronavirus pandemic and potentially bolstering the case for another interest rate increase.

Upward revisions to the July and August job totals showed stronger job gains in those months as well, to the tune of 119,000 additional positions, enough to turn what had seemed like a slowdown in hiring into an analytical headache for the US central bank.

Investors only slightly boosted bets that the Fed will lift the target federal funds rate by another quarter of a percentage point to the 5.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent range by the end of this year, as economists noted that wage growth remained muted and upcoming inflation data was expected to show continued slowing.

The Fed will hold its next policy meeting Oct 31-Nov 1.

“Payroll growth was impressive in September, but the underlying details are not as robust. Wage growth has downshifted,” with average hourly earnings rising only 0.2 per cent on a month-to-month basis, said Mr Thomas Simons, a senior economist at Jefferies.

“We do not think that this is going to sway the Fed towards a rate hike on Nov 1, but the inflation data next week could push the scales.”

But the September report still highlighted just how resilient the US economy has remained in the face of the fastest Fed rate hikes in a generation. Using the central bank’s rough estimate that the economy needs to generate about 100,000 new jobs each month to stay even with population growth, September’s nonfarm payrolls gain finished filling the gap left when the onset of the pandemic threw millions out of work.

It left the Fed to feed on a stew of conflicting signals, with job growth speeding forward, wages remaining contained on a month-to-month basis, hiring surging in industries that have been expected to cool, but growth in the labour force providing more bodies to fill the jobs – a reason the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.8 per cent.

Bond markets took the data to justify another jump in the interest rate demanded to buy long-term US government debt, with the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rising 10 basis points after the release of the jobs data and again breaching 5 per cent - a level not seen since before the 2007-2009 financial crisis - before easing somewhat.

Indeed, the recent action in bond markets, coupled with signs the job market remains hot, show the sensitive moment the Fed and the economy may be approaching as the central bank tries to engineer a “soft landing” that slows inflation without fracturing employment and growth.

The possibility of that outcome, rare in recent US history, has been seemingly on the rise in recent months as inflation declined even as the unemployment rate remained steady near historically low levels.

Fundamental reevaluation

Fast recent rises in long-term borrowing rates, however, may pose a fresh risk, with the shifting relationship between short- and long-term yields often a precursor to recession as financing costs rise more than expected for businesses and households, and spending and investment are depressed.

Acting US Labour Secretary Julie Su downplayed concerns the September employment report reflected an unsustainably strong jobs market, noting that the three-month average employment gain of just over 266,000 from July through September was far below the year-ago pace of more than 400,000.

“This is no longer... overheated,” she said. “It is strong, stable growth.”