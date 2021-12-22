Biden sees path for economic plan despite Manchin rebuff

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Joe Biden said there is still a chance he can strike a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to get his Build Back Better economic plan through Congress, despite the West Virginia Democrat's rejection of the measure.

"I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday (Dec 21). The President addressed the future of his nearly US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) economic plan for the first time since Mr Manchin surprised the White House on Sunday by announcing he would not support it.

Mr Biden pointed out that Goldman Sachs lowered estimates for the growth of the US economy next year after Mr Manchin's announcement, and the President again described the legislation as a tool to combat rising inflation.

"All the things in that Bill are going to reduce prices and costs for middle-class and working-class people," he said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."

The legislation includes one of Mr Biden's top priorities, an extension of an expanded child tax credit that has been paid to families monthly for much of the year. The White House says the payments have helped to slash child poverty. Mr Manchin's comments, on Fox News Sunday, caught the White House off-guard after weeks of careful negotiations between the President and his senior aides and the West Virginia senator.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who had previously been deferential to Mr Manchin, responded with a scathing statement that all but accused him of betraying the President.

Mr Biden and Mr Manchin spoke on Sunday night, a conversation that the White House believes left the door open to revive talks on the package, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Whether Mr Biden can salvage parts of his signature legislation depends now on reviving negotiations and mending any wounds with Mr Manchin. In a 50-50 Senate where Republicans uniformly oppose the plan, the President cannot afford to lose a single vote from his party.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer convened a virtual meeting of Senate Democrats on Tuesday night to discuss Build Back Better, voting rights legislation and possible changes to Senate rules to speed the legislative process or weaken the filibuster.

Mr Manchin took part in the meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr Schumer, during the call, said he wants a vote in January on a revised version of the Biden economic plan, the person said.

"This evening, Senator Manchin had an honest conversation with his colleagues, for whom he has a great deal of respect," said Mr Sam Runyon, a Manchin spokesman.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who has not signed on to the Biden plan, took part in the call as well, another person said. The majority leader announced on Monday that as soon as the week of Jan 3, the Senate would take up voting rights legislation and consider rules changes related to it.

So far, Mr Manchin has said he would not support a carve-out from filibuster rules for voting rights that would effectively remove the usual 60-vote threshold for major legislation.

More likely changes are ending the ability of the minority to block the start of debate, while leaving in place the requirement that 60 votes are needed to end unlimited debate once it starts.