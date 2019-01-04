Better matching, more listings on Government job portal

Better matching, more job postings and tie-ups for ease of searching are among the improvements made to government jobs portal MyCareersFuture.sg since its launch last April. Developed by Workforce Singapore (WSG) in partnership with the Government Technology Agency, the portal has seen more than 500,000 visitors in Singapore to date.

One current pilot, a collaboration with local technology startup JobKred, uses skills-to-jobs matching technology to help jobseekers find vacancies best suited for their skills. Another tie-up, with local artificial intelligence firm JobTech, focused on more advanced skills-matching technology, analysing jobs mismatches and missed matches in growth areas such as banking and finance, and infocomms and technology.

WSG has also engaged the Netherlands-based firm WCC to develop a new module for employers on the portal, slated to launch in the first half of 2019. This will feature applicant ranking and talent recommendation services, helping employers save time in identifying suitable potential candidates.

From time to time, WSG also plans to reach out to technology partners through hackathons and calls for proof-of-concept solutions.

More job postings are on the way this year, with WSG having inked a memorandum of understanding with global job site Indeed. A selection of Indeed's openings will be displayed on MyCareersFuture.sg, expanding the latter's listings from more than 23,000 a month now, to more than 35,000 a month across 23 industries. Thanks to collaborations with Google, JobsCentral, Jooble and LinkedIn, jobseekers using those platforms will also see jobs posted on MyCareersFuture.sg.

Beyond job listings, MyCareersFuture.sg serves as a one-stop portal with career resources from both the public and private sector, enabling jobseekers to make more informed decisions and helping employers improve their hiring practices.

For content, the WSG has worked with partners such as personal finance website DollarsandSense, the Institute of Banking and Finance, recruitment firms Michael Page and Randstad, tech blog Vulcan Post, the Singapore Economic Development Board, and the Ministry of Health.

Such collaborations have resulted in, among others, a one-stop portal with information specific to engineering jobs; tips on getting a head-start in the finance sector; and a series on how employers can attract and engage candidates in the digital age.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said the agency will continue to work with partners and also explore new collaborations to further improve MyCareersFuture.sg.