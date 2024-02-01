Bank of England says rates ‘under review’ as inflation seen below 2%

LONDON - The Bank of England kept interest rates at a nearly 16-year high on Feb 1 but softened its stance about when it might cut them, and one of its policymakers cast the first vote for a reduction in borrowing costs since 2020.

The BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) split three ways on the right course for policy and ditched its warning that rates could rise again, instead saying borrowing costs would be kept “under review”.

Six of the nine MPC members voted to keep rates at 5.25 per cent. Two opted voted for a 0.25 percentage-point hike, while one voted for a cut of the same size.

It marked the first time since August 2008 – early in the global financial crisis – that different policymakers have voted to move interest rates up and down at the same meeting.

Market reaction was muted, with the pound and British government bond yields rising modestly. Investors slightly reined in bets on the extent of cuts to bank rate over 2024.

“We are beginning to see signs that the BOE may move soon, as there was a vote at today’s meeting for a cut,” said Quilter Investors investment strategist Lindsay James.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected one policymaker to vote for a rate rise, and for the remainder to vote to keep rates on hold.

“We need to see more evidence that inflation is set to fall all the way to the 2 per cent target, and stay there, before we can lower interest rates,” BOE governor Andrew Bailey said.

But in a softening of its language on the outlook for interest rates, the BOE dropped its warning that “further tightening” would be required if more persistent inflation pressure emerged.

Instead, the BOE said it would “keep under review for how long the bank rate should be maintained at its current level”.

Officials at the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have been more explicit that rate cuts are on the agenda.

Late on Jan 31, the Fed said its rates had peaked and would move lower later in 2024.

The BOE reiterated that policy would need to stay “restrictive for sufficiently long” – even as it slashed its inflation forecast for the coming months.

However, considerably higher wage growth set Britain apart from its peers in driving inflation pressure over the longer term, it said.

Annual consumer price inflation now looks likely to return to 2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, albeit briefly, in a sharp downgrade of the BOE’s near-term outlook for price growth compared with November’s projections.