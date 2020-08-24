Axington board, which includes BN Group's Evangeline Shen, should be probed for suitability where necessary: SGX

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange has said that investigations should be undertaken, where necessary, on the suitability of professional advisory services firm Axington's board of directors, which includes Ms Evangeline Shen of the Bellagraph Nova Group that is making a bid for English Premier League club Newcastle United.

Ms Shen, who is also known as Shen Che, is a Chinese jewellery merchant and business partner of investors Nelson Loh and Terence Loh.

Ms Shen is the non-independent non-executive chairman of Axington, a Catalist-listed company in Singapore.

The Lohs, who are cousins, are controlling shareholders of Axington after they bought over the company in July, but are not directors.

"In general, all directors appointed to the board of a Catalist issuer are required to be assessed by the issuer's nominating committee and continuing sponsor to be suitable to sit on the issuer's board, taking into account their experience, expertise, character and integrity," said SGX on Monday (Aug 24).

"Where necessary, appropriate investigations should be undertaken to evaluate suitability in light of recent developments."

The statement said that SGX's regulatory arm has engaged Axington's continuing sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance, on its obligations under Catalist rules.

The Exchange added that it expects a response soon from the sponsor.

The regulator's comments follow news that Axington's new owners, the Lohs, as well as Ms Shen, are co-founders of the Bellagraph Nova Group which admitted to doctoring photos of themselves with former United States president Barack Obama.