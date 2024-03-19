Australia’s central bank holds rates as expected and waters down tightening bias

SYDNEY - Australia’s central bank held interest rates steady on March 19 and watered down its tightening bias, signalling greater confidence that inflation is moving back to its target as the economy slows.

Wrapping up its two-day March policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent for a third straight meeting, and said it was not ruling anything in or out on policy.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome given inflation has held at two-year lows and economic growth slowed to a crawl.

“The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain, and the board is not ruling anything in or out,” said the RBA board in a statement.

That compared with the previous phrasing that “a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out”.

The Australian dollar eased 0.3 per cent to 65.42 US cents. Three-year bond yields fell 5 basis points (bps) to 3.705 per cent and markets are now pricing in a total easing of 43 bps in 2024, up from 37 bps before the RBA statement.

Data over the past six weeks suggests the previous policy tightening – with the benchmark rate up 425 bps since May 2022 – is working well to constrain demand.

Inflation held at a two-year low of 3.4 per cent in January, the economy grew by a tepid 0.2 per cent in the last quarter of 2023 as household consumption flatlined and the jobless rate crept up to 4.1 per cent, faster than the central bank had forecast.

Even though domestic data have largely been on the soft side, markets have scaled back bets for the RBA easing in 2024, thanks to a shift in expectations for US rates due to sticky inflation there. The timing for the first Federal Reserve rate cut has now been pushed out to June, and maybe even July.

Also on March 19, the Bank of Japan ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox monetary policy, a historic shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus. REUTERS