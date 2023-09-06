Australia’s Q2 economy posts modest growth, eases recession fears

SYDNEY - Australia’s economy expanded by more than expected in the second quarter, driven by exports and public investment, while household consumption remained weak as decade-high interest rates worked to cool demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4 per cent in the second quarter, slightly beating forecasts of 0.3 per cent.

That compared with an upwardly revised 0.4 per cent growth in the first quarter.

Annual growth was at 2.1 per cent, above expectations for 1.8 per cent.

The world’s 12th largest economy received a boost from net exports with the return of students and tourists and public investment, which more than offset the drag from business inventories.

Household consumption, which used to be the engine of growth – remained subdued with just a 0.1 per cent gain and added 0.1 percentage points to growth due to spending on essential goods and services.

Consumers continued to tighten their belts as the savings ratio dropped further to 3.2 per cent, the lowest level since 2008, suggesting the rate hikes are working to slow demand.

“We doubt that the slightly stronger figures released today will encourage the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) to resume its tightening cycle,” said Capital Economics economist Marcel Thieliant. “The bank is most worried about the health of consumer spending, and today’s figures underline that it is ailing.”

The RBA left interest rates unchanged for a third straight month on Tuesday as inflation cooled and growth slowed.

Consumer inflation slowed to a lower-than-forecast 4.9 per cent in July and away from 2022’s peak of 8.4 per cent.

Markets see a good chance that the RBA is done, with futures pricing in just a 30 per cent chance of one final hike by the end of 2023.

Unit labour costs continued to rise briskly with an annual growth of 7.2 per cent in the quarter, while productivity remained poor, with GDP per hour worked falling 2 per cent from the previous quarter. REUTERS