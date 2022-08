SINGAPORE - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia have hit fresh records as Japan and South Korea, two of the region's largest buyers, start their procurement programme for the coming winter, industry sources said.

As Singapore imports most of its gas requirements, residents here can expect electricity prices to remain high. The electricity tariff for the July to September quarter, exclusive of goods and service tax, is 30.17 cents per kilowatt-hour, up 8 per cent from the previous period.