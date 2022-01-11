Asean, Singapore likely to benefit from US-China geopolitical tensions: Experts

Professor Kishore Mahbubani (left) with Bank of Singapore's chief economist Mansoor Mohi-uddin at the bank's 2022 conference. PHOTO: BANK OF SINGAPORE
Assistant Business Editor
Updated
Published
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The geopolitical contest between the United States and China will not only continue but intensify over the next 10 years, leading to potentially positive implications for Asean and Singapore, said Professor Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at the National University of Singapore's Asia Research Institute.

"The world has never seen a contest between two powers as powerful as the US and China," Prof Mahbubani said in his opening keynote address at the Bank of Singapore's 2022 conference on Tuesday (Jan 11).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.