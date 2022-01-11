Asean, Singapore likely to benefit from US-China geopolitical tensions: Experts

SINGAPORE - The geopolitical contest between the United States and China will not only continue but intensify over the next 10 years, leading to potentially positive implications for Asean and Singapore, said Professor Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at the National University of Singapore's Asia Research Institute.

"The world has never seen a contest between two powers as powerful as the US and China," Prof Mahbubani said in his opening keynote address at the Bank of Singapore's 2022 conference on Tuesday (Jan 11).