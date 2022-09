SINGAPORE - After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August, the ensuing rise in tensions in the region got "alarming", said Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

It rattled some start-ups enough to review their sources of capital, and businesses to re-examine markets and supply chains, he added, noting: "A substantial number of Singapore companies do business with China, buy or supply supplies to China.