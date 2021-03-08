For Subscribers
All eyes on rising Treasury yields amid inflation fears
Market volatility to continue; US inflation data for February to be closely watched
SINGAPORE - Equity markets continued to be roiled last week by rising United States rates and fears that inflationary pressures are building up.
With the 10-year Treasury yield briefly hitting 1.62 per cent mid-week before retracing to 1.577 on Friday, there is nervousness over whether the Federal Reserve will taper its balance sheet.
