About 40,000 businesses face GST rate hike for first time; Iras reminds all firms to update systems

SINGAPORE - With two months to go before the new goods and services tax (GST) kicks in on Jan 1, most GST-registered businesses have started preparing for the hike, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

About 40 per cent of the 100,000 or so GST-registered businesses will be dealing with a rate change for the first time, added the tax authority. GST was last raised in 2007.

Firms will have to ensure that their systems and contracts are compliant when the GST rises to 8 per cent on January 1.

“For those who have not yet started, they should do so immediately and not wait till the last minute,” said Iras, which was providing an update following the debate on the GST (Amendment) Bill in Parliament earlier this week.

The two-step GST rate change from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and to 9 per cent in 2024 was announced at Budget 2022.

Firms must register for GST if their taxable turnover exceeds $1 million at the end of the calendar year, or if at any point in time they expect turnover to be more than $1 million in the following 12 months.

They can also register voluntarily if they are not liable for compulsory registration.

A Iras survey in June found that more than 50 per cent of GST-registered businesses have already started preparing for the rate change.

Beverage supplier Pere Ocean, which has around 70 employees, is one of the early birds.

Mr Eugene Tan, head of special projects, told The Straits Times that the firm has already been in discussions with its enterprise resource planning system provider to ensure compliance with the rate change.

Enterprise resourcing planning software is used to manage business activities like accounting and human resources.

Advertising and other marketing materials will also be reviewed to ensure customers are up to speed, he added.

Mr Tan noted that informing customers, making sure payments are made within the stipulated timelines so that accounts can be adjusted accordingly and re-tooling computer systems and the like to handle the changes are areas where it is placing greater focus.

“(If we are do not do so properly), it might appear we have increased our product cost and this could negatively impact business,” he added.