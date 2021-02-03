$900 million given to landlords under rental relief framework to help tenants stay afloat

SINGAPORE - As the pandemic swept Singapore and many distressed tenants found themselves struggling to cope with their rentals, a relief framework put in place last year kept many businesses afloat while propping up their landlords.

About $900 million in cash grants was given out to eligible property owners under the rental relief framework last year. Tenants did not need to pay rent for the period covered under the framework. The owners also received $1.8 billion of property tax rebates, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore told The Straits Times.