4,400 new jobs added in manufacturing sector in first half of 2023: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s economy managed to add 4,400 new manufacturing jobs in the first six months of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Wednesday.

This was despite the ongoing malaise hampering factory activity, even as economies emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (Itap) 2023 event held at the Singapore Expo, Mr Heng said that these additional jobs were the result of the “good progress” made since the previous edition of Itap in 2022.

Back then, he had launched refreshed industry transformation maps for five sectors – electronics, precision engineering, energy and chemicals, aerospace, and logistics – to boost resilience and seize new market opportunities.

Mr Heng also said that in the hyperconnected world of Industry 4.0, “no single manufacturing base is an island”.

“Rather, each country is a node whose connection and connectivity with other nodes will shape the pace of progress and prosperity, globally.”

He added: “The ability to develop smart and connected value chains, therefore, becomes a significant competitive advantage.”

To this end, he said that a platform is being developed for manufacturers along a value chain to share data so that they can respond more quickly and collectively to demand and supply fluctuations.

In addition to the new jobs created, the number of workers retrenched from the manufacturing sector had also declined over the same six-month period.

This was revealed by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) in September about the state of the manufacturing sector.

Mr Gan had said then that the number of retrenchments had tapered, from 1,400 in the first quarter of 2023, to 500 in the subsequent three months.

Economists The Straits Times contacted were mostly upbeat about the outlook for local manufacturers.

DBS Group Research economist Chua Han Teng said that the continued increase in manufacturing employment in the first half is a positive development.

“It reflects manufacturers’ confidence in long-term growth, notwithstanding the current soft patch, during which factory output had contracted for 11 consecutive months in August,” he added.

Maybank Research senior economist Chua Hak Bin went further, saying that the manufacturing downturn “appears to have bottomed out in the first half of the year”.

“We expect manufacturing and exports to pick up in the fourth quarter, which should create even more manufacturing jobs,” he noted.