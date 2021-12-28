20 years on, dreams of euro rivalling US dollar persist

BRUSSELS (AFP) - When 12 countries adopted the euro two decades ago, then French President Jacques Chirac hailed a Europe that was "affirming its identity and its power".

To the euro's most starry-eyed promoters, the currency not only was a leap of faith into European unity, but also set up a rivalry with the United States and its powerful dollar.

Dollar is (still) boss

But 20 years later, there is no question that the dollar still reigns supreme.

When the spread of Covid-19 shut down the world economy, the dollar's value jumped as investors poured into the safety of the world's de facto global currency.

More than US$2.1 trillion (S$2.85 trillion) are now in circulation, and about 60 per cent of foreign-exchange reserves parked in central banks are denominated in dollars.

The euro's share is about 20 per cent, according to the European Central Bank (ECB).

But even if it poses no direct threat to the hegemony of the greenback, Europe's single currency has been a respectable runner-up since it began circulating on Jan 1, 2002.

Bundesbank model

The single European currency is the child of a painful compromise between France and Germany, with Berlin abandoning its cherished deutschemark in return for Paris' backing of German reunification after the fall of the Berlin wall.

In the early days, the rules the ECB placed on the euro took on a distinct German character in which stability - and stamping out inflation - was the only priority.

Making the euro a leading international currency "may have been the French view, but certainly not that of the German public," said Mr Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic think-tank.

"When the ECB started operating, it was very much following the Bundesbank model, meaning being basically neutral on that question," Mr Wolff said.

In any case, the dream crashed against the rocks of the euro zone debt crisis. On its 10th birthday, the euro was fighting for its survival.